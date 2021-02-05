Bossip Video

If you been anywhere near social media today, you’ve seen all the reactions to Cardi B’s “Up” video. It’s a spectacular display of all of the things that make Cardi B a star — dance moves, acrylics, hairstyle, and of course that shock factor!

Everyone can’t seem to stop talking about one specific part of the video where Cardi B has a three-way kiss with two of the video models.

Does one of these women look familiar to YOU? She might if you’ve watched “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.” One of these ladies is none other than Amber Diamond, who was featured on the show as a budding rapper.

Amber Diamond dated Cisco on the reality series and her story included how she bumped heads with her mom as her manager. Before “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,” Amber was also on another VH1 show.

Back in 2015, Amber was selected as a model for Nick Cannon’s improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out. Here is a video of her giving cast member Timothy DeLaGhetto a selfie lesson.

Does she look more familiar now? These days, Amber spends her time between LA and Birmingham, according to her Instagram bio.

Did YOU see Amber Diamond in Cardi B’s “Up”??? What’d you think about her kissing scene?