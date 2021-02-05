Bossip Video

Lizzo decided to test her stamina by singing on the treadmill after seeing a video of Miley Cyrus doing the same.

The singer posted a video to her Instagram page on Thursday, in which she belted out the lyrics to her song, “Cuz I Love You” while simultaneously jogging on the treadmill. She says she got the idea while watching a video Miley posted this week, in which she sang “Rebel Girl” by the band Bikini Kill on the treadmill in preparation for her Super Bowl appearance this Sunday.