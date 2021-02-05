Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather is tired of the disrespect, so he’s firing back at everyone speaking on his name. This time, he takes the time out of his day to respond to Youtuber Jake Paul.

Floyd Mayweather is gearing up to have an interesting 2021. He’s already announced an exhibition match with Youtuber and former state-level wrestler Logan Paul and intends to have more matches in the coming months, as well. Floyd has even put 50 Cent on notice that he will fight him, too, and doesn’t even care what weight class they have to choose to make it happen.

Floyd is at the top of the mountain in combat sports and is undefeated. After beating Conor McGregor, it’s actually surprising any non-boxers even think they stand a chance. The younger Paul brother, Jake Paul, has slowly started making a name in boxing with a record of 2-0 and a vicious knockout against Nate Robinson. While Jake hasn’t faced a professional boxer, he’s already calling out Floyd–even though his older brother has already booked a match with Mayweather.

Jake took to social media to make a spicy Instagram video calling out Floyd, joking about all the rumors of him not being able to read. The video is most of the typical stuff you’d expect when someone is chasing that massive payday that comes from a match with Floyd. It’s very similar to what Conor McGregor did for years before his match with Mayweather, except this time, Paul mentioned his daughter. Floyd took the bait and responded to Paul and promises his ass whooping is coming if he can get past his opponent in April. You can catch Floyd’s full response below.