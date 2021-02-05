“I am originally from Brooklyn, NY. I grew up running around Brownsville playing until the street lights came on and then Jamaica, Queens where I was an only child living with my mom and grandmother, listening to jazz, Pattie Labelle, and Anita Baker on the way to church at 6 a.m. I have been singing at church my entire life. I was part of a show choir in high school and my family had me perform at every gathering, it is literally a part of me. Yet, two women are the cornerstones of my musical experience. Going to church rehearsal with my grandmother made me fall in love with the highs and with my mom, I fell in love with the medley of music. Hearing these two ladies sing made me want to sing more. I remember going to church one Sunday and I stayed for every service because my mom had a solo. She was nervous but I was super excited to be front row to be there to listen to her sing. Though they don’t sing professionally, what influenced me the most was their passion and commitment to music vocally and God.”
With that in mind, what influences did you pull from for your Magic Hour EP?
“Interestingly enough, I’m very much a free spirit, don’t get me wrong I have things I’m very particular about and won’t move on but music is one of those things that I like to mix things up with and take influences from everything I listen to. My EP has R&B influences like the ballad, “Okay” which is pop. To the more commercial song, “Never Come Down” which is influenced by an 80s vibe with R&B undertones. I love 80s music because they have a rock feel but the vocals are still very emotional and passionate.”
“Honestly, It chose itself because it encompasses my journey through life, loving myself completely and honestly. “Never come down” was something I did not expect. The sound and the abstract sound of the track sounded fun and sounded like how I see things. I thought it would be awesome to be able to give people a taste of what I think and see and to give the world a peek into my mind. So visually I wanted it to show what the song was described as best I could; the water, the air, and the electricity that it creates when the beat drops. Visually I wanted to elevate to the next level, ultimately, stepping into who I am and becoming as an artist.”
Darryl Humphrey II, @gfatherproducer
What are you working on next and how do you stay motivated amid the current climate and pandemic?
“Next, I’m working on my sound and perfecting my craft vocally. I’m also releasing covers here and there, on Christmas I released a cover of “All Of Me” by John Legend on SoundCloud. I am also tapping into various variations of sounds and doing more coloring with my voice – as well as stretching my range and texture of my voice. Since the shutdown has started I actually haven’t stopped moving. I stay motivated by practicing and just letting God lead the way to the next thing and he has not steered me wrong yet.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.