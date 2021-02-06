Bossip Video

Is THIS what Jesus would do??

Pastor Dwight McKissic of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, a Black man, recently revealed that he had received an inflammatory and racist letter from a white “devout Christian” author named John Rutledge.

According to WFAA, McKissic says he got the letter after making the announcement that he was leaving the Southern Baptist Convention. His reason for leaving was because the organization made a public statement that the critical race theory that speaks to the existence of systemic racism did not apply to their doctrine. Do you see the irony that is building up here?