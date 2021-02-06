Cardi’s Angels

Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi’s wildly provocative “Up” video where we’re treated to all kinds of tongue-licking, booty-bouncing and tidday-grabbing by super baddies like Amber Diamond and Nurys Mateo who sent fans into a frenzy with a now legendary three-way kiss with Cardi.

And, if you’re wondering, that IS Amber Diamond from “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” with the ‘budding rapper’ storyline.

Back in 2015, she was a Wild ‘N Out model who thrived on the gram with top-tier thirst traps/various modeling gigs while attempting to break into the music industry.

Fast-forward to 2021 where she’s starring in a screen-lickable Cardi video bursting with baddies and thick dancers, dancing thick-ly in the first super viral music video of the year.

With COVID surging across the country, it’s amazing that they were able to pull off the super sexy video where Cardi kisses and licks multiple people.

Just a week ago, she revealed how often she gets tested (and how EXPENSIVE it is) on Twitter.

“I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” she wrote. “My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business.”

Naturally, miserable randoms accused her of not recognizing her privilege since most essential jobs still don’t have the resources to get tested, ever, let alone 4 times a week.

“Well this tweet is not about complaining is about CAPITALISM!” she clapped back. How Covid is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan,” she clarified. “How ya getting mad at me because it’s a requirement to get tested ?Just to shoot a commercial even the janitors must get tested twice.”

Will you be stalking Amber and Nurys's IG pages?