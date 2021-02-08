Bossip Video

Well, that was something

Last night’s COVID-era Super Bowl was a somewhat enjoyable spectacle that didn’t really need to happen (if we’re being honest) but happened anyway, and resulted in a barely exciting game plagued with penalties, mostly forgettable commercials and a hilarious Weeknd meme that pretty much saved the night.

With immense pressure and concerns, the NFL pledged to follow all CDC safety protocols and only allowed (allegedly) 35,000 fans into the stadium for the big game that had a slew of baffling commercials smashed between some of the sloppiest Super Bowl football we’ve ever seen.

In one of the biggest moments of the night, an army of bandaged-face Weeknds marched onto the field and had a rave that may have triggered your social distancing anxiety.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” the singer told Variety ahead of his Super Bowl performance. “It’s all a progression and we watch the character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

There was also another premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel series “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” that premieres March 27th on Disney Plus.

“For me, to be a Black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of Black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment but also in my life,” said Mackie in a November 2019 DEADLINE interview. “It’s been extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of history and pain and triumph and joy that comes along with me being Captain America.”

