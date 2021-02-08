Bossip Video

This is incredibly sad…

We often ask police officers to call out their colleagues when they know that they are practicing racism and brutality against innocent people. An officer in Lafayette Parish, Deputy Clyde Kerr III, was doing just that. Recounting his experiences on social media and telling the public about the corruption that is going on in police departments all around America. Kerr talked about his difficulty as a Black man who worked for a system that promotes the abuse of people who look just like him.

Sadly, according to CNN, the 43-year-old Kerr took his own life shortly after posting one of his testimonial videos. He posted the following message on YouTube where he spoke about the brutality levied against George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many other African-Americans. In addition, Kerr spoke to the way that the “war on drugs” is being used to imprison and take Black lives.

“I’ve had enough of all of this nonsense, serving a system that does not give a damn about me or people like me,” Kerr said in one video, speaking directly to the camera. “You have no idea how hard it is to put a uniform on in this day and age with everything that’s going on.”

This is one of the most powerful things we’ve ever witnessed and also one of the most heartbreaking.

He sounds like a man who has been broken after seeing and hearing the evil that exists within law enforcement. He sounds like a man who had the veil of naivete lifted from his face and has come to the realization that he’s been played.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding Kerr’s death:

In a statement to CNN, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are “heartbroken” from the loss of Kerr, who “took his own life earlier this week and left behind so many friends and coworkers who cared for him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Kerr’s family, as we all struggle to process this together.”

Rest in peace to Clyde Kerr III and prayers up for his family, especially the two sons that he’s left behind.