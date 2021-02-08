Bossip Video

“You can’t even get a razor under there…”

***UPDATE***

TMZ reports that Tessica may be planning a lawsuit against Gorilla Glue because the brand’s label was “misleading” and she believed the product was multi-use.

Our sources say Tessica’s hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. We’re told the label on the product she used says do not use on eyes, skin or clothing … with no mention of hair, which Tessica feels is misleading.

Gorilla Glue has issued a statement via Twitter noting that their warning label says “do not swallow, do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…” It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate, and fabric.”

***END UPDATE***

Tessica Brown a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl has yet another update on her adhesive removal process and things look like they’re going from bad to worse.

The TikToker who’s now verified on Instagram with nearly 600K followers is home after visiting St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana for treatment and YES, her hair is still sealed by the epoxy agent.

Tessica is now detailing her Gorilla Glue gaffe in her very first interview.

The 40-year-old spoke with Kiss 92.5 FM’s Roz & Mocha and told them that she used the Gorilla Glue in her hair after her Got2B glue ran out, but planned on only using it briefly before washing it out.

“I figured by the time I got home I could just wash out,” said Tessica. “I tried to wash it out, it didn’t move. My ponytail started getting tighter and tighter.”

BAD IDEA.

Later when Tessica went to the hospital with remnants of cotton swabs stuck in her hair as pictured below, she got some harrowing news from healthcare workers.

According to Tessica, she was told that it would take 20 HOURS to remove the adhesive from her hair, and instead of staying in the hospital, she asked to leave.

“When I got to the emergency room, when I get in the bed they got nail polish remover, saline water and they started with the back because I told her it wasn’t that much spray in the back,” said Tessica to Roz & Mocha. “When she [the healthcare worker] started, it started to burn, she took the saline water and tried to cool it off. It burned so bad that my heart started beating too fast. She told me it looked like she could do it but it’s going to take at least 20 hours. I asked them can I go home? At least I’ll be home and be comfortable instead of laying in a hospital bed trying to get it all out.”

Tesssica said that she went home with saline water and nail polish remover wipes so she could start the process without being stuck in a hospital bed. Unfortunately, as seen in that video that her sister shared, she’s still not making much progress because of the pain.

“Every time we start it burns extremely bad,” said Tessica to Roz & Mocha. “I really don’t wanna shave my hair off, that’s going to be the end result if I have nothing else to do.”

Tessica is still trying to remove the adhesive from her scalp and she’s launched a GoFundMe where people are sending well wishes and still offering her solutions to remove the glue.

What do YOU think Tessica Brown should do to remove the Gorilla Glue???