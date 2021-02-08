“My Feet Are Killing Me” Exclusive: It May Be An Amputation Situation [VIDEO]

Proceed with caution before watching this clip!

Have you guys been watching “My Feet Are Killing Me” on TLC? The show is about podiatrists Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah, who treat the most exceptional foot maladies and perform transformational work for their patients. Each episode features patients undergoing consultations and surgeries that will leave their feet radically transformed and their lives forever changed. The cases this season have to be seen to be believed. The doctors will see patients with elephantiasis, treeman syndrome and even ectrodactyly. We see the diagnosis, surgery – and sometimes even amputations – which ultimately help these desperate patients live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Speaking of ectrodactyly, that’s exactly what Dr. Ebonie is facing in tonight’s episode. She comes face to face with Russell Clay who is suffering from the genetic deformity where people are born with feet that look more like hooves. Over his life the bones in Russell’s feet have grown together in a strange way, and he’s in constant pain. Russell is hoping Dr. Vincent can cure his pain and give him a normal life.

WARNING. DO NOT PUSH PLAY IF YOU ARE EATING!!! OR IF YOU ARE BOTHERED BY IMAGES OF DEFORMITIES!!!

This is pretty upsetting. What would you do if your doctor recommended amputation to help alleviate pain, but you were still trying to keep a sense of normalcy about a genetic issue that already was difficult to deal with? Would you just follow the doctor’s advice? Or would you try to keep on dealing with the pain?

“My Feet Are Killing Me” Amputation Situation episode airs tonight Monday, February 8 at 9/8c on TLC.