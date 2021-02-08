Bossip Video

Check ball…and the rest of your body too.

Atlanta might just be the Blackest city in America and the Atlanta Hawks want to do something to properly celebrate Black History Month by doing something that will truly support the best interest of our community. 2021 marks the third annual Black History Month Assist Challenge that pledges to donate $250 per assist to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. As many of you know, Black men are 76% more likely to develop prostate cancer in comparison to white men. It’s a staggering stat that needs significant resources to study, to cure, and to make people more aware.

“We are thrilled and honored that the Hawks have joined our efforts in reaching out to save men’s lives,” said Christine Jones, COO, PCF. “This past year has put a spotlight on the need for more health equity programs to solve the cancer rate disparity issue in Black men. During Black History Month, the NBA will help us bring awareness about the facts regarding prostate cancer, and what men need to do to know their risks and numbers.”

This collaborative campaign is executed in partnership with Emory Healthcare’s Winship Cancer Institute which provides life-saving comprehensive care to thousands across Metro Atlanta via medical, oncology, and radiation oncology. Fellas, it’s never too early to begin checking for prostate cancer but especially if you’re in your 30s and on the way to 40. The sooner malignant cells are detected, the better chance you have of fighting them off.

Since 1993, when Mike Milken founded the PCF, the organization has raised upwards of $850 million toward researching this potentially fatal disease. Their efforts have led to a decreased death rate of 52%, which should let you know how bad things were previously. That said, 52% is still very high and more work needs to be done. Obviously, the Hawks are doing their part to help and you can do yours by donating whatever you can to the PCF HERE.

After you’ve done that, root for the Hawks to rack up as many assists as possible for the rest of the season so that our brothas and sistas can continue to have a fighting chance against cancer.