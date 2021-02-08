Toxic Goals

Everyone’s buzzing over Netflix’s latest movie-of-the-moment “Malcolm & Marie” that delves into a couple’s (very, very) toxic lover’s quarrel filmed entirely in Black and White.

The Sam Levinson-directed Drama centers around a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success.

The evening suddenly swerves left as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

For nearly 2 hours, we watch the couple argue, gaslight each other, dig up personal demons and stoop to the lowest of lows in explosive scenes that will trigger anyone in (or previously in) a toxic baeship.

Written and filmed during the COVID lockdown, the buzzy Oscar contender smolders with gorgeous cinematography juxtaposed by John David and Zendaya’s night-long fight.

“We were dealing in such rough emotional spaces and it was so important that we were able to do that in a space that felt safe,” revealed Zendaya in an interview with DEADLINE. After John David would do his monologue or I would do mine, or he would cry or I would cry, there was a check-in, a support system with everyone there. That is how you’re able to do your best work. I was grateful we were able to create that space where we could just let it all out. It was therapeutic in some instances as well.”

Were you impressed or stressed by the film? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.