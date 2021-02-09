Bossip Video

YFN Lucci gets a big break, receiving a $500K bond in his murder case with some hefty conditions.

YFN Lucci started the year off on a high note, releasing his latest project, Wish Me Well 3, to a decent reception amongst fans. Soon after, he was blessed with the new Maybach truck from his TIG label, CEO Fly, making him one of the first people in the world with the expensive ride.

The high life was short-lived, though, because soon after, Atlanta Police announced they had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a murder that occurred at the tail end of 2020.

Police allege Lucci went to spin the block in a neighborhood and left one man shot and another man was allegedly pushed from a vehicle Lucci was supposedly in. The man pushed from the vehicle later died while a bystander was on the phone with 911 trying to get help. Lucci eventually turned himself in and made his first court appearance, where he didn’t receive a bond.

According to TMZ, Lucci is now a free man after receiving a $500,000 bond that came with strict conditions.

For starters, he has to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor while living in an undisclosed location — and he needs to be at that place between 7 PM and 7 AM.

Outside of those hours, the only thing he can do is meet up with legal counsel for his case, take care of medical appointments and see his kids. Lucci’s also not allowed to have contact with any alleged victims, witnesses or co-defendants in the case … nor can he associate with any known gang members or convicted felons. He can’t even post on social media, although his pals made sure to get a video of his release on the Internet.

With Drew Findling as his lawyer, things are looking pretty good for Lucci. Drew is a well-known lawyer who has represented Gucci, Offset, Trippie Redd, Young Dolph, and others, and his track record is outstanding.