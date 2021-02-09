Laaaaaaawd

Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods is back at it again with the swoon-worthy shenanigans–this time, melting the gram with a TikTok video trying on Amazon’s wildly popular booty-gobbling leggings.

Mmhmm THOSE SKZANI leggings that continue to trend as the latest social media obsession fueled by posts by booty meaty models and now Jordyn Woods looking absolutely delicious in the buzzy item.

Jordyn’s latest viral moment comes just a few weeks after she dropped her now-legendary #BussitChallenge video that immediately shattered Twitter.

For months, we were deprived of Jordyn’s elite thirst traps that dried up when she started dating $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns who’s enjoying every moment with the bonafide baddie.

“It’s cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman,” she said in an interview with Page Six. “A lot people in the world don’t want to see you succeed, and to have someone in your corner that wants to see you succeed is pretty awesome.” “He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive,” she said. “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything.”

Thankfully for us, she’s been delivering quality content lately that leveled-up, once again, with her screen-lickable leggings video currently going crazy on TikTok.

Are you running to purchase these leggings? Tell us down below and peep the video/hysteria over Jordyn’s latest Twitter-shattering moment on the flip.