Airy Barry.

Barack Obama loves basketball so it was only right that Nike adorn him with his very own pair of sneakers for when he’s giving out executive orders on the court.

According to NY Post, the sneakers that Nike designed for the beloved #44 are currently on sale with famed auction house Sotheby’s for $25,000. StockX could never.

The special pair of Hyperdunks feature the official presidential seal on the tongues and the number “44” embroidered on each toe. “1776” is written on the insoles of the shoes, symbolizing The Declaration of Independence.

If you’re filthy f***ing rich and wear a size 12.5 or if you just want a piece of history, then these are the kicks for you. As the caption states, these are one of two pairs in existence. Even the bootleggers on Canal St. in New York ain’t got these! Chances are, if you have the money to buy these, you probably have the political connections to get them signed by the man himself one day. We can’t even imagine what they would be worth with his signature on them but upwards of $100,000 is our best-inexperienced guess.

In any event, these are pretty cool and will undoubtedly make you the envy of your sneakerhead friends who didn’t vote for Donald Trump. These are the type of kicks you put in a glass case on a podium in your man cave or woman cave with some dramatic lighting.

In a statement from Sotheby’s, the company shared their excitement for the release of the coveted sneaker.

“With President Obama’s well-known love for the game, a basketball shoe was a natural choice,” Sotheby’s said.

“This particular pair was Nike’s only confirmation sample and have been kept in incredible condition over the last 12 years.”

What do you think? Are you rocking these joints or nah?