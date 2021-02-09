Bossip Video

We’ve always known North is a special kid.

But now Kim Kardashian is sharing that her and Kanye’s eldest may have picked up some of her Dad’s skills as an artist.

Kim posted a photo of a mountainous landscape painting with the caption, “My little artist North.”

The beautiful image was signed off with North written messily, followed by a smiley face.

More than a few folks expressed disbelief that KimYe’s 7-year-old was capable of putting in the work it would take to create such an impressive image. Others presented some of Kanye’s old drawings, theorizing that North is simply a chip off the old block. The vast majority of comments did what Twitter is known for and pretty much trolled North’s work of art.

Some even substituted in Van Gogh’s starry night while poking fun at the possibility that North is a young prodigy.

A few folks posted in awe at the possibility of a 7-year-old more talented and rich than most adults. But those tweets were likely facetious.

And there were also a few folks who wanted evidence North actually did what her mom said she did.

All the conspiracy theorists were “proven” wrong by a Tik Toker who happens to be the daughter of North’s art teacher. She presented evidence, including a similar painting she made at age 6, to support Kim’s claim that her 7-year-old definitely knows her way around paintbrushes and a palette.

Do you think the TikToker vindicated North?

Whatever the case may be, North seems to be following in her dad’s artistic footsteps. Back in 2017, the SKIMS founder revealed during an interview with Ellen that North acts just like Kanye.

“She is Kanye’s twin,” Kim said at the time. “Same personality, says the same wild things. … I mean, she’ll just sit, looking at me, and be like ‘Mommy, I don’t like Ellen,’ or whoever it is. And I’m just like, ‘Not now!’ And she’s just like, ‘Why, Mom? I’m being honest.’”

What do YOU think about North’s painting?