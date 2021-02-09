Bossip Video

Even though Lil Wayne has close ties to The Diplomats, there was a moment in time that one of the group’s members, Jim Jones, wanted smoke with Tunechi.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper recalls working with the late Stack Bundles. While telling this story, Jones went on to explain how the chorus of “Weather Man” featuring Bundles and Lil Wayne came to be. To Jim Jones, the chorus is a little too similar to the one Wayne gave Fat Joe for the hit single, “Make It Rain.”

“I wanted to f**k Weezy up over that record, man. But Weezy’s my brother, you know I love him to death. But Weezy did some wacky s**t when it came to that record,” Jones said during the interview. “Remember he had a record with Fat Joe called ‘Make It Rain On ‘Em’? That was our hook. Now go listen to that record, and then pull up ‘Weather Man.’”

After that explanation, Jones talks about seeing Wayne in the club after “Make It Rain” took off. At the time, he had every intention of handling things physically. Wayne blamed the coincidence on the amount of drugs he consumes, but that wasn’t good enough for Jones. Luckily for Tunechi, Juelz Santana was present and prevented things from escalating any further.