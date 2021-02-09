Bossip Video

Put this…lady… in PRISON!

We’ve posted quite a few stories about sick, perverted, sexually abusive teachers over the years but this broad is easily one of the worst.

According to a report in 11Alive, a Carroll County, Georgia teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School has been arrested for child molestation. 30-year-old Amelia Ressler has been charged with 19 counts of child sexual abuse after she “allegedly” pleasured herself in front of nineteen 8-year-old children during class!

The vile incident took place on January 28 at some point during the school day. The school would not elaborate on exactly what she did outside of the description of “pleasuring herself”. The Carroll County Sherriff’s Office was tipped off by staff at the school after receiving complaints of misconduct.

According to the affidavit, “a person commits the offense of child molestation when such person does any immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person.”

What in the entire f**k would make anyone think that this is remotely in a classroom full of children of any age much less a classroom full of 8-year-olds?!?!