Bossip Video

There are rumblings that a certain ex-ATL housewife has been dropped by almost her “entire team” comprised of her lawyer, manager, and agent.

NeNe Leakes, who is continuing to call for a boycott of Bravo after her The Real Housewives of Atlanta departure, is reportedly on her own according to LoveBScott who alleges she was dropped by Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment and is officially no longer repped by ICM Partners.

The Bravo insider who was the first to confirm Phaedra Parks’ firing from #RHOA adds that NeNe has also parted ways with her lawyer, Darrell Miller, of Fox Rothschild LLP, and reports that public relations firm, Jonesworks PR, has also reportedly dropped her as well.

NeNe has added fuel to the “dropped” fire by posting (and deleting) a tweet directly to Fox Rothschild, Darrell Miller, and Steven Grossman.

“You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman #DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it’s painful and it hurts,” tweeted NeNe. “I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT.”

That tweet is gone but this one is still live:

LoveBScott reports that NeNe thinks there’s a conspiracy against her and has accused, “Steven, Darrell, and other of conspiring against her and working with Bravo to aid in her mistreatment.”

Today, February 9, NeNe responded directly to the “dropped” allegations with a tweet that read;

“The ONLY statement I have..my team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time”

As previously reported after NeNe announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta she eviscerated Bravo boss Andy for “being racist” and a “Queen” who “no one knew” before she joined #RHOA. She also previously said that Andy “forced her out” of the franchise by giving her an “unfair offer” for season 13 while alleging that she was racially discriminated against by Bravo.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta also said that she’s “elevated” the network and was wrongly demoted while white housewives on other franchises were elevated to new heights.

“When you work at these companies you want elevation, everyone wants to level up in their opportunities at their jobs, as an original housewife, a lot of these girls were being elevated and I was being demoted,” NeNe told famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump. “I was being given less and less and these girls were given more and more episodes. Original housewives across the board, other places they were getting full seasons and I was getting less episodes every season.”

With that in mind, NeNe is urging fans to #BoycottBravo and to ask that Black women on the network be treated fairly.

She also recently called out current ATL housewives specifically Porsha Williams for staying silent “in fear of losing a check.”

What do YOU think about NeNe Leakes continuing to call people out (even amid reportedly losing her team) during her Bravo boycott.