What is happening here???

Depending on your sense of humor and capacity to give a d*mn, you either hate or like LaToya Ali, one of the newest additions to Real Housewives of Atlanta this season. LaToya’s presence since the beginning of season 13 of the Bravo show has had viewers chatting about how crass the Canadian transplant has been toward Drew Sidora and why her personality compliments Kenya Moore’s villainess perfectly.

What we can say about the soon-to-be divorced (tentatively) mom is that she knows how to ruffle feathers — and she’s been doing it since her days on YouTube, apparently.

Twitter has been digging up her old content and now fans are calling LaToya out for being “colorist.” In the controversial clip, Alil goes in on an ex-friend and some people think her words are rooted in colorism. Making fun of her friend’s obviously afro-centric features she says,

“This girl is super ghetto. She has huge Donkey Kong lips. Y’all close your eyes, just imagine a face with two pillowcases as lips.”

Yiiikes! Hit play to hear it for yourself.

Because of the clip, LaToya is being labeled as “anti black” by ‘RHOA’ fans. One fan wrote, “she uses her features to describe what makes her ghetto? White supremacist in light skinned Black face.” Hundred of similar comments poured in like this.

LaToya has had her youtube channel for years now, obtaining over 1.4 million subscribers. The tone of her content has changed significantly over the years, as have the times we live in. Loyal fans of “LaToya Forever,” her channel, have tried jumping in to help defend her as well saying that many won’t get her sense of humor.

I grew up watching latoya y’all reaching super hard. that’s her way of comedy. if you wasn’t there from 8 years ago you don’t get to have an opinion tbh. y’all just tryna tear her down since she’s on tv now.

What do YOU think of LaToya’s comment about her friend’s features??