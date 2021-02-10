Bossip Video

Wait, what?!

There are a lot of symbols, statues, and socially unacceptable stances that need to be eradicated from society and this is definitely one of them.

According to a KSTP report, a nonprofit organization called Transformative Circle wants the racist name of a Minnesota town changed toot sweet. The city of Coon Rapids is no longer a place that TC wishes to have on the map of their beloved state and they launched an online survey to check the temperature of the community in regards to an official name change.

It should come as no surprise that the residents of the city that is in close proximity to Minneapolis, the city that killed George Floyd and has been known as one of the most racist places in America, took umbrage with a potential change. Of the 450 people who participated in the poll, 66% were against the change while 33% were in favor of ridding the area of the racist connotation.

“We did get a lot of really good stories from people who are ashamed of the name who don’t tell people where they’re from,” Lori Anderson with Tranformative Circle said. “Who prefer to tell people they are from Minneapolis or a northern suburb or who don’t even come to Coon Rapids because they’re afraid.”

Can you really blame ’em? We damn sure wouldn’t be referring to that name if we lived there and probably wouldn’t live there in the first place.

The call for change will be brought up to the city council who issued the following cowardly statement:

The survey about changing the city’s name is being conducted by a private citizen group, not by the city itself, and the city respects the group’s right to conduct such a survey. Being that the city itself doesn’t have any direct involvement with the survey, the city doesn’t have an official position on it.”

You have no position on whether or not a racist name should be changed after everything this area of Minnesota went through last year? Really? SMH.