“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Jesseca Mediates Da Brat And Deb’s Difficult Conversation [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”.

There’s been a lot of drama this season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” but fortunately Da Brat and Deb Antney are mature enough that they won’t let their issues fester. We have an exclusive sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode where Brat and Deb have a face to face and Brat’s bae Jesseca is right by her side to keep her calm and hopefully mediate the situation.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Bow and Brat refuse to be part of Deb’s project, causing a huge rift that may be permanent. Turning to Waka for help, Deb might not like the tough love he gives. Ree wants to make things right with Ayana over an ugly Twitter feud, but Ayana refuses.

Well we knew Ayana wasn’t going to make things easy for Ree but we’re hoping she won’t stay mad. We’re definitely tuning in to see how this all plays out.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” “WAKA WEIGHS IN” – Premieres Thursday, February 11 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV. Will you be watching?

Can we just add how much we LOVE that Da Brat brought Jesseca on board with her this season? We have always loved Da Brat but there’s something really special about her opening up more and allowing the world a little slice of her personal life!