Another day, another viral story. A CATastrophic conundrum is making national headlines and it involves, a judge, a lawyer, and a Cat-filter on a Zoom call.

On Tuesday Texas Attorney Rod Ponton went viral after he couldn’t turn off a filter during a virtual court appearance that made him appear as a blue-eyed kitten. A panicking Ponton told District Judge Roy Ferguson that he was “not a cat” and implored him to keep the court session moving despite the (hilarious) tabby cat chaos ensuing.

“Mr Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” said the judge. “I don’t know how to remove it,” said Ponton the Puss. “I’ve got my assistant here, she’s try

ing to.” “I’m prepared to go forward with it,”said Ponton. “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.” “I can see that,” said Judge Ferguson.

Judge Ferguson has since laughed off the entire thing and said it was “just another day in virtual Zoom court.” He added on Twitter a helpful hint for Zoom.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off,” Ferguson tweeted.

As for Attorney Ponton who’s now cat filter-free he’s also laughing it off and told The Today Show that he’s happy to give America a laugh.

“I was (prepared to continue)” he said on TODAY. “Meow, meow, meow. I was having lunch after that hearing, and I was wondering why my phone was blowing up with calls from around the country and around the world,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was in trouble or what was going on, but I finally figured it out. I got as big a laugh out of it as everybody else.”

What’d YOU think about the cat Zoom call conundrum???