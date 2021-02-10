Bossip Video

A Houston hottie’s letting us all in her Hot Girl hair journey with a BIG announcement.

Megan Thee Stallion has been named as the first-ever global ambassador for Mielle Organics, the #1 Growth and Moisture Black-owned natural hair care company. The brand founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez and COO Melvin Rodriguez, confirmed the news via press release noting their excitement in working with the “Cry Baby” rapper.

“Mielle has seen phenomenal growth in many key categories and the addition of Megan Thee Stallion as our global ambassador will further fuel our continued expansion and reshape the beauty industry. We are excited to partner with the leading female rapper to realize our global trajectory and to pursue new avenues of engagement that will bring new customers to our products,” says CEO Monique Rodriguez. “By teaming with Megan, we are well-positioned to explore and expand our product lines to continue to meet the needs of our clients.”

The deal further positions Mielle for worldwide expansion and supports its philanthropic efforts in addition to building on its 140% year over year growth in 2020.

Megan also released a statement echoing her excitement in working with the brand.

“I’m excited to represent a global haircare brand that is Black-owned and women-led,” said Megan. “It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

Prior to the Global Ambassador announcement, Meg showed off her healthy coils and kinks and used Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint growth oil on her tresses. Her post came after she asked her hotties for Hot Girl Hair Journey help.

Meg’s locks are already luscious so we can’t wait to see how they improve even further with Mielle Organics.

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Hair journey???