Kevin Hart was defrauded out of $1.2 Million by his personal shopper, Dylan Syer, who used Kevin’s debit card to live lavishly.

During his career, Kevin Hart has had a very hard time finding trustworthy friends and business associates. One of his friends essentially tried to extort him; That whole cheating thing that dominated the news and people thought would ruin his career all came from a friend trying to catch a payday. Eventually, the friend would be cleared in the extortion case, but like anyone dealing with that situation, you know Kevin has trust issues stemming from it, as he should.

Now, according to TMZ, Kevin has been betrayed again, but this time, he was straight up scammed by another trusted associate. This time, it was his personal shopper, Dylan Syer.

Queens County D.A. Melinda Katz says Syer built trust with Kevin, when he was hired in 2015, by making legit, authorized purchases on behalf of Kevin. However, Katz claims Syer started siphoning off hundreds of thousands from Hart’s credit cards, depositing the dough into his own bank account. He wasn’t saving for a rainy day, either — Syer allegedly spent lavishly on himself. All in all, prosecutors say Kevin was defrauded out of nearly $1.2 mil over nearly 2 years. Much of that was allegedly used to buy pricey jewelry, watches, art, collectibles, and luxury handbags.

Syer blew through the cash like there was no tomorrow with a haul that included 5 Patek Philippe watches valued at $400K, a Sam Friedman painting, at least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls, and 2 Louis Vuitton bags. Now, he is facing grand larceny and 9 other counts and will end up having to pay almost all the money back. Not worth it in the end.