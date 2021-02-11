Bossip Video

This might be Lamar Odom’s messiest revelation yet.

We truly do not know what happened to make Lamar Odom spill his ex-fiances business like this, but he threw Sabrina Parr under TWO mega-buses this week as he appeared on The Wendy Williams Show.

Remember we told you a while back that Lamar’s ex-manager claimed Sabrina and Lamar only hooked up to get Khloe upset? The woman alleged that Lamar knew that Sabrina had previously slept with Tristan Thompson and Khloe had even exchanged words with her about it! Now Lamar is not only confirming it’s true BUT he’s also saying he’s been side-eying Sabrina over it throughout their entire relationship.

Lamar described Sabrina as a “hurt woman” and a “decrepit reptilian type of woman,” YIIIIKES.

During the conversation, Wendy asked if Odom ever cheated on his ex-fiancée, and his response was surprising.

“I did, but to be honest with you, Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye,” he said. “Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife’s significant other. C’mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don’t say names if I don’t have to but…”

So Lamar “didn’t say names” but WTH??? Let’s not skim over the fact that he admitted to cheating on Sabrina there as well. Take a look at the entire clip below.

Lamar and Khloe were married from 2009 up until 2013 when they separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

So far, Sabrina has not responded on social media to Lamar’s allegations at all.