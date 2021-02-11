Bossip Video

This is the way.

Yes, Gina Carano, wave bye-bye to your bag. Last night, news broke on Twitter that weeks of the #FireGinaCarano hashtag had finally born fruit.

For nearly a month, possibly longer, the topic has trended multiple times as the MMA-fighter-turned-Mandalorian-actress worshipped at the altar of MAGA questioning the 2020 presidential election and spouting lies that make it sound like she is Donald Trump’s ghostwriter or vice versa. Things really came to a head when she began mocking trans folks’ apronouns with “beep/bop/boop” in her bio. It got even uglier when she began mocking mask-wearing and throwing shade on the vaccine efforts.

However, the one thing that will get you canned in Hollywood faster than conservatism, transphobia, COVID-denying, or MAGA bootlicking is anti-semitism. In the now tweeted-then-deleted comments, Gina wrote:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children.” The actor continued to say, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Gina is clearly too stupid to understand how big of a false equivalency this is but stupid is as much a pandemic as COVID-19 these days and it has undoubtedly afflicted millions of people. Gina’s employer, Lucasfilm, immediately dismissed her from their presence stating that she was “not currently employed by Lucasfilm” and that there are “no plans for her to be in the future.” Moreover, according to the AP, a spokesperson for the company said:

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the statement read.

Adios, Gina. We’re pretty sure that you won’t be missed.