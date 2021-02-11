“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Destinie Tells Shawn He’s Lucky All She Took Was His Car And Credit Card [VIDEO]

Love is strange.

And love on “Life After Lockup” is even stranger! Fortunately a brand new episode airs on Friday and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip. In the clip Shawn confronts Destinie outside her court date about taking his car and credit card and ghosting him and she calls him out for lying about his baby mama. She takes things pretty far and says some really ugly things. Despite all their issues, Shawn is hopeful they can work things out.

Check out the clip below:

Shawn is just a glutton for punishment and Destinie has ZERO shame in his game. ZERO. She pretty much lets him know he’s been her sucker this whole time. She’s also super bold because she cloaks the fact that she’s a master manipulator by trying to blame Shawn for their issues when she clearly conned him out of money and more. What do you think it will take Shawn to give up on Destinie?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lacey’s dad faces off with her ex. Shawn demands answers from Destinie. Puppy uncovers the shocking truth about her adoption, while Amber is haunted by an old scam. John’s sister-in-law spells trouble. Brittany takes a stand.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP “Trick or Cheat” – Premieres Friday, February 12 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?