Health is wealth.

Charlamagne Tha God is without question one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment but regardless of how you feel about him, his latest venture should be one that everyone can get behind especially Black folks.

According to Business Wire, The Breakfast Club radio jock has launched the Mental Wealth Alliance which aims to destigmatize, accelerate, and center state-of-the-art mental health outreach to those in need all across the United States. One of the organization’s primary goals is to raise $100 million over the next 5 years in order to provide long-term support for Black communities. He plans on working with other Black-led efforts and experts in the field to attack the issue from the ground up. MWA will provide training for those who wish to become professionals in the field of psychology and social work as only 4% of those currently occupying those spaces are Black. The foundation also plans to push mental health education in the public school system grades K-12 by implementing Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and Mental Health Literacy (MHL). This will also incorporate policy pushes on the local, state, and federal levels of government. Ultimately, the MWA wants to treat those who are suffering from trauma, anxiety, and unstable mental health by bolstering existing organizations and establishing new outlets as well. The goal is to provide free care for 10 million Black Americans by the year 2026.

“My founding of the Mental Wealth Alliance is the manifestation of a deeply personal vision,” says Charlamagne, cultural architect and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club, heard by over 4.5 million weekly listeners worldwide on the platform that has become one of the most widespread vehicles for conversation around mental health. “I believe improving Black mental health is a core tenet of restoring souls, igniting wealth, and inspiring upliftment for Black America.”

If you listen to The Breakfast Club or have read Charlamagne’s latest book Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me, then you know that mental health has become a regular topic of “Uncle Charla’s” on-air conversation. The MWA is the big-scale evolution of his awakening to the subject.

“A strange thing happens when you start to tell your story,” says Charlamagne. “It encourages other people to tell theirs, and slowly but surely the stigma around mental health in the Black community starts to dissipate, because folks learn that it’s ok to not be ok and more importantly seek help for not being ok. It was never in my plans to become a mental health advocate, but after I started discussing my journey, writing about it in my second book, Shook One, talking about therapy, and sharing life experiences with listeners, a lot of people reached out to me. I want to be a part of providing that help. That’s why I created MWA.”

Joining Charlamagne will be founding partners Devi Brown who is the Chief Impact Officer at Chopra Global, master well-being educator, and author. Broadway and film producer, global brand strategist, and founder/CEO of The Britto Agency, Marvet Britto will serve as an OG founder. Also joining the team is educator and mental health advocate Dr. Tim Shriver.

If you want more info on this endeavor feel free to it up Linda Salvador at info@mentalwealthalliance.org.