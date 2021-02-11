Bossip Video

Issa Rae and HBO Max announce their latest venture “Rap Sh*t” which will feature City Girls, Coach K, and Pierre Thomas from Quality Control as co-executive producers.

With Issa Rae’s announcement that her hit show Insecure would be filming its final season, many of us were in shock, but we all assumed her working relationship with HBO Max would continue. One thing for certain is that Issa Rae will always be spreading her creativity somewhere, so why not in the place she’s most familiar with?

HBO Max has placed an 8 episode order for a new series from Issa tentatively titled, “Rap Sh*t”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premise of the show may sound familiar and reflect the real-life story of 2 of the co-executive producers: JT and Yung Miami from the City Girls.

The show will follow two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Casting is currently underway and production is set to start this summer. Insecure and Central Park alum Syreeta Singleton will serve as the showrunner, while Rae will pen the pilot. Rae and Singleton will executive producer alongside HOORAE’s Montrel McKay (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (Russian Doll). Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls will serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

Issa and HBO Max are sure to have another hit show on their hands; The best part of the streaming wars is the content consumers get to as a result.