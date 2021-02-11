Bossip Video

Happy Birthday Caresha!

We love us some Caresha who turns 27 today as one the coolest, funniest and BADDEST Rap baddies in the game, PERIODT.

She’s also one of the flexiest who spent $70K on her adorable daughter Summer Miami’s 1st birthday that literally had everything: painting and coloring station, a beautiful custom ball pit, professional photography, a designer cake, custom sweets and stilt walkers.

Guests were greeted by giant butterflies and entered through dreamy white balloon decorations that set off the most luxurious toddler birthday bash in recent memory.

1/2 of the chart-topping City Girls, the Miami-bred star continues to shine in her lane . Just don’t ask her sing because she’s the second WORST singer ever behind fellow City Girl JT.

In their now infamously hilarious “Song Association” episode, the two squawk popular R&B songs with their undeniable charm that’s made them the hottest duo in Rap.

As for her dedicated haters who refuse to let her be rich and famous in peace, we’re sure they’re plotting on a way to shade her special day (and get cussed out again).

“Y’all say I can’t rap God said ‘I can’ that’s why I’m doing it he put me here,” she clapped back last September. “Why would I quit and this is how I feed my family? I got two kids that’s depending on me!” she added. “Y’all don’t like my verses fine DON’T listen to them idgaf cause when we have concerts it be a bunch of mf in there screaming my sh*t!” she wrote.

How are you celebrating Caresha today? Tell us down below