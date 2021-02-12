Bossip Video

Really? To a 9-year-old? SMH.

A couple of weeks ago we reported on a 9-year-old Rochester, New York girl who was pepper-sprayed by police after they were called to intervene in a family dispute. The young girl has not been identified but according to the NY Post, there is now new footage of the police accosting the child and blaming her for their overly aggressive tactics.

In the video, the child is handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser for 16 minutes and says to a female officer, “Please don’t do this to me”. To which the officer responds, “You did it to yourself, hon”.

These are the types of people who have the power of life and death over us…

City officials say the girl was suicidal and had threatened to kill her mother. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says the city wanted to be transparent about their investigation of this incident and released 90 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

Hearing that girl scream in pain, begging for an ambulance, and plead for her father is heartbreaking. Also, this lil’ exchange pissed us OFF.

“If you stick your head towards the window the cold air is going to feel nice,” an officer tells her. “It’s burning too bad,” she says. “It’s supposed to burn. It’s called pepper spray.”

Following its initial release, Warren said she was completely disturbed by the harrowing video.

“I’m very concerned about how this young girl was handled by our police department,” Warren explained. “It is clear from the video we need to do more in support of our children and families.”

Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan echoed the Mayor’s remarks and condemned the police for their heinous actions.

“I’m not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK, It’s not,” she added.

Both of the officers seen in the video have been suspended as the investigation into the incident continues.

Defund the police.