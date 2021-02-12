Bossip Video

New Yorkers should already know about wearing a mask when they’re in public–especially inside a packed subway car. But now, they’ll be getting a friendly reminder from some of the most iconic celebrities from the city.

Nicolas Heller–also known as New York Nico–put this project together, gathering the voices New Yorkers know and love to send warm messages of support to the city’s residents during such a tough time. He posted a video of the process, going on Zoom calls with some of the most famous faces from New York as they deliver their lines.

“We are officially live! Keep your ears open for new @mta announcements from over 25 iconic New Yorkers,” he wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “This was such a dream project and I wanna give a huge thanks to my team who helped make this whole thing happen in less than 6 weeks with $0.”

The MTA also expressed their excitement for the project sharing that the new and improved PSA’s were designed to bring “a dose of authentic New York swagger into the system” and to provide “a morale boost and some much-needed humor for customers returning to the system as New York begins to recover from the pandemic.”

Starting today, anyone riding the subway through New York City can hear messages from Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Jerry Seinfeld, Abbi Jacobson, Angela Yee, Angie Martinez, Awkwafina, Bob The Drag Queen, Bown Yang, Cam’ron, Dave East, Debi Mazar, Edie Falco, Eric Andre, Fivio Foreign, Fran Lebowitz, Ilana Glazer, Jadakiss, Maliibu Mitch, Michael Kay, Michael Rapaport, Natasha Lyonne, Pat Kiernan, Peter Rosenberg, Whoopi Goldberg, and Young M.A.

The full campaign will feature around 50 recordings from the star-studded list of famous contributors and will run for about a month at “400 subway stations, thousands of subway cars, and close to 4,500 buses,” according to 6sqft.

Stay safe, New York.