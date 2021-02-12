Bossip Video

The marathon continues…

The Judas and the Black Messiah film and soundtrack are officially out today and people have been particularly looking forward to the Nipsey Hussle track called “What It Feels Like” featuring 51-year-old Jay-Z. New Nipsey music is always appreciated and whenever Shawn Carter decides to rap these days it feels like he’s the hungriest rapper behind a mic. The combination of the two is a rap fan’s wet dream in 2021.

Suffice to say, the gentlemen didn’t disappoint. The record sounds like something that could have easily landed on Nip’s Grammy-nominated album Victory Lap and his opening bars are a heartbreaking reminder that this song was done posthumously.

“The only reason I survived is cause a ni**a is special…”

Beyond that, the Jay-Z verse is one of those special ones that he pulls out whenever he does a feature that really excites him. Additionally, the song has some amazing background vocals from Marsha Ambrosious and H.E.R. Press play down bottom and check it out.

The film’s soundtrack is nothing to sleep on either, as the tracklist reveals that we will get to hear some incredible music from a star-studded list of artists including Nas, Lil Durk, G Herbo, J.I.D., Rapsody, Sir, Black Thought, “The God” Rakim, and many others. The stellar soundtrack also features heavy production from super-producer Hitboy.

Last night on Twitter, the @AintNoJigga account posted the following anecdote from Snoop Dogg about the first time he saw Jay-Z after Nip was murdered.

For as excited as we all are about this new music it is unspeakably tragic that we have to get it in this fashion, with Nipsey’s absence being at the forefront of our minds.

Rest in peace to Ermias Asghedom and prayers up for Lauren London and his loved ones who are still grieving.