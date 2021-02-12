“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Martell Asks Melody To Have His Back, Then Accuses Her Of Being Better At Cheating Than Him

Happy Friday guys! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”!

Lucky for you we’ve got an exclusive clip from Saturday night’s upcoming episode. As you all know, the Holts have been going through a messy divorce. Things take a nasty turn when Martell asks to meet because he basically starts accusing her of trying to jeopardize his business, claiming he would be there for her financially, regardless of the state of their relationship, especially if he felt she needed help. As well-meaning as that might sound, the conversation goes left when Martell tries to paint himself as a great husband who was always there for his family and Melody brings up the fact that he was cheating on her for years. While he is apologetic for his indiscretions, it doesn’t stop Melody from telling him he was really good at cheating. Martell responds to her accusations by calling her even “better” at cheating!

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Marsau is approached to be the general contractor of the 47 acres, but LaTisha is cautious. The Holts have another confrontation, but this one is about business. Kimmi throws Jaylin a graduation dinner only to have it ruined by an unexpected guest.

This should be INTERESTING! Nothing is never mundane in Huntsville with this group of folks.

Tune in to OWN Saturday February 13 at 9pm EST for the new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”