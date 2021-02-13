Bossip Video

Checkout out Bossip’s 2021 Valentine’s Day gift guide with great choices for that special someone in your life.

This time last year, everyone was planning romantic dates out on the town and the coronavirus was some small virus that we saw on the news. At the time, none of our lives had been flipped upside down and everyday lives changed for the time being. For this Valentine’s Day, most of us on the safer side won’t be out in the cold dining, so the gifts this year will be a little more extravagant. Some of the shipping on these items may arrive after Valentine’s Day, but they’re worth the wait.

Cameo Video–

What better way to give an unforgettable gift than a custom video from your special person’s favorite celebrity. Options include Billie Dee Williams, Kayla Pratt, Kel Mitchell, Lark Voorhies, Steve Harvey, DC Young Fly, Chaka Kahn, Chris Tucker, Marlon Waynes, Lindsey Lohan, Mike Epps, Lil Boosie, India.Arie, PnB Rock, Trey Songz, Akon, Flavor Flav, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, Ne-Yo, Jeremih, Remy Ma, Juicy J, Bobby V, George Clinton, Uncle Luke, Lil Duval, Trick Daddy, DJ ENVY, Floyd Mayweather, Shay Johnson, NeNe Leakes, Blac Chyna, Karlie Redd, Nicole Murphy, Lamar Odom and thousands of others. This is just the shortlist.

Price Range: $1000 – $50

Where to purhcase: Cameo.com

KHADYAJAH THE LABEL

Custom headwraps, Swimwear, Loungewear, Lingerie, body jewelry, and much more. Khadayjah’s is a one-stop-shop for everything your woman is into and will love. The items are also affordable and stylish, and it’s hard to put those two in one brand that still has quality. Anything from Khadayjah’s will be sure to put a smile on your queen’s face.

Price Range: $14-$60

Where To Purchase: Khadyajah.com

Apple TV

Everyone has smart TVs, firesticks, and some weird internet box they use and most people can’t stand them due to the cheap remotes, poor user interface, and horrible quality. This Valentine’s Day, upgrade their content viewing experience with an Apple TV, which can be controlled from their iPhone. They can ever mirror whatever they are viewing on their phone to their TV seamlessly. It’s the gift they didn’t know they needed but won’t be able to live without.

Price Range: $149-$199

Where To Purchase: Best Buy, Target, Or Apple.

Monogram Cannabis

Monogram is the new high-end marijuana flower backed by Jay-Z. The difference in this is luxury, compared to the usual flowers you are used to consuming. The flower is grown right with care from soil to seed and only harvested in small batches to make the consistency always top-notch. The pre-roll packs are hand-rolled with specific guidelines optimized for the best experience. If your Valentine is a smoker you have to introduce them to the good flower they didn’t even know existed. You can order the product at the link below and have it delivered or pick up just in time for Valentines Day.

Price Range: $40 – $70

Where To Purchase: MonogramCompany.com