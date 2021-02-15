Beyoncé Toots Terrifically THICC Cakes And Thigh Meats Up To Promote Icy Park

Bodysuited and booted!

Beyoncé’s third Ivy Park drop with Adidas, Icy Park, is set for release February 19th and despite the chilly name Bey’s been bringing the heat all Valentine’s Day weekend. First she set her thigh meats and cakes out in this mouthwatering shot.

She looks incredible right? Well, she didn’t stop there. The singer and designer backed it up for a wide view of her perfectly perched posterior.

If you care to see the shoes she shared those again too

Gotta love the creative direction. And if the nudes and caramel colors don’t move you, perhaps the pink colorways will.

Bey donned bright pink leggings and a cropped top to share another look from the line. You likey?

She’s definitely pretty in pink, but Queen Bey saved the best for last, sharing a shot of her snatching a handful of thickness while wearing the pink look.

Mother of three looks fire on Bey.

How much do you love it when Beyoncé has a campaign to sell? Because we love it a whole lot. Are you excited for the Icy Park drop? Which colorway is your favorite? We love the pink but those brown looks are amazing next to melanated skin. Thanks to these shots from Bey we already know that caramel bodysuit is going to sell out in seconds! What’s your strategy to get the pieces you want? We hear sometimes the best bet is going straight to the store.