Janet Jackson Has THIS To Say Following Justin Timberlake’s Public Apology

Janet Jackson had a message for fans this weekend.

On Saturday, February 13th, Janet posted a short video to her social media accounts on Facebook, Instgram on Twitter thanking fans for their support.

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that he has given me. For Him being in my life,” Jackson said in a video. “And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me. And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

The 35th anniversary of Control fell on Friday, February 12th — ironically the same day that Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to Jackson and Britney Spears on Instagram for hiding behind his privilege as a white man.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake’s message read. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He went on to address Spears and Jackson saying, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Jackson previously told Oprah that Timberlake had reached out to her following the controversial incident but she didn’t speak to him. She added that she’d give him a call in her own time.

At the time of the interview, Jackson said it would be her first and last time she planned to speak about what happened. Looks like she’s sticking to that plan now.

We’re glad Janet is focused on the more positive things in life. Happy Anniversary to a classic album! Love you Janet!