Happy Love day!

In honor of Black History Month, we’ve compiled ESSENTIAL Black films ranging from Dramas to Documentaries streaming for FREE on FOX’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

For our second installment of the series, we’re highlighting classic RomComs that continue to reverberate in the pantheon of Black cinema while making us laugh and swoon.

Two Can Play That Game

An arrogant “relationship expert” (Vivica A. Fox) plays a series of messy mind games with her boyfriend (Morris Chestnut) to put him in check after catching him with his coworker only to discover that he has a few tricks up his own sleeve.

Are We There Yet?

Attempting to win the favor of the newly divorced Suzanne (Nia Long), Nick (Ice Cube) offers to accompany her children, Lindsey (Aleisha Allen) and Kevin (Philip Bolden) on a flight from Portland, Oregon to Canada to see their mother.

A mishap with a corkscrew and a metal detector gets the troupe banned from the flight forcing Nick to drive the kids in his prized Lincoln Navigator.

Baggage Claim

Flight attendant Montana Moore (Paula Patton) has yet to find a man to settle down with despite traveling around the world. However, her sister’s upcoming wedding and pressure from her often-married mother force her to calculate that she has a month to find a fiancé of her own.

Montana’s fellow flight attendants conspire to help her rekindle with exes as they travel across the country but the right man may be closer than she thinks.

Held Up

While on vacation in the US Southwest, Rae (Nia Long) dumps her man Michael (Jamie Foxx) after he blew their house fund on a classic car that’s stolen leaving Michael at a convenience store just as three bumbling robbers stage a hold up.

The Perfect Match

Charlie (Terrence J) is a charming playboy who doesn’t believe in serious relationships. His best friends bet him that if he commits to one woman for one month he’s bound to fall in love. Charlie accepts the seemingly easy challenge but wasn’t expecting to cross paths with the beautiful and mysterious Eva (Cassie Ventura).

When Charlie coaxes her into a casual affair, Eva flips the script on him, forcing the lifelong bachelor to question whether he wants more than just a one-night stand.