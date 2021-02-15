Bossip Video

Fans are flooding Nicki Minaj with prayers and well wishes after the unfortunate passing of one of her parents.

A rep for the rapper confirmed to TMZ that Nicki’s father, Robert Maraj, died this weekend but did not provide further comment.

New York’s Nassau County Police Department told the publication that Robert Maraj was struck in a hit-and-run accident while walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening around 6 PM ET in Mineola, Long Island.

The father of the superstar rapper was hit by a vehicle heading northbound and the driver then fled the scene. Witnesses were unable to provide a “meaningful description” of the perpetrator and the vehicle they were driving.

Robert was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died the following day. He was 64-years-old. Homicide detectives are currently investigating and asking for the public’s help in gathering more information via their 800-244-TIPS line.

Nicki has not publicly commented on her father’s death but her loving Barbz, fellow celebs, and influencers are expressing their sincere condolences.

“Sending my deepest condolences to @NICKIMINAJ,” wrote MUA influencer Amrezy. “I am so genuinely sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love, light and strength to get through this. Prayers go out to your entire family. I love you. May your father’s soul Rest In Peace ” “I’m so sorry @NICKIMINAJ …remember the good times…” wrote Loni Love.

Prayers to Nicki Minaj during this difficult time.