Netflix Launching New Notorious B.I.G. Documentary ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’ On March 1st [VIDEO]

The greatest rapper of all time is getting a documentary devoted to his development.

Following Notorious B.I.G.’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is being touted as the origin story of a legend, a look at Biggie’s journey to becoming one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time, by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got A Story To Tell is an intimate portrait of the Brooklyn rapper whose rise to fame and tragic death has been the subject of rap lore for more than twenty years. Directed by Emmett Malloy, this documentary features rare footage filmed by Biggie’s best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew. I Got A Story To Tell is executive produced by Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy.

Today, Netflix launched the trailer to their upcoming documentary film, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell which drops on March 1st. The documentary features rare footage from Biggie’s rise to stardom. It chronicles his life from growing up the son of a Jamaican immigrant in Brooklyn, the effect that his neighborhood had on his come-up, to how he developed the groundbreaking rap style that set the stage for one of the quickest rises in hip-hop history.

Check out the trailer below:

This should be really interesting because we’ll get to see a lot of old rare footage for the first time and it will also be dope to see Diddy, Faith Evans, Lil’ Cease, Fab 5 Freddy, Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace, grandma Gwendolyn Wallace, his uncle Dave Wallace and childhood friends Damion “D Roc” Butler, Suif “C Gutta” Jackson, Hubert Sam, Easy Mo Bee and music industry insiders like Mister Cee and Mark Pitts (Biggie’s manager) who helped him gain success all telling personal stories about him.

Biggie’s former manager and current estate manager Wayne Barrow also serves as executive producer on the film. “Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music,” Barrow said in a statement to Rolling Stone.