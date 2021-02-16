Bossip Video

F**kin’ weirdo.

The lengths that white folks will go through to maintain their racism are otherworldly. Regardless of how socially unacceptable it is, they just can’t help themselves from finding an outlet to spew hatred and bigotry…even if it’s under a pseudonym…even if it means posing a completely different person.

According to NBCNews, a University of New Hampshire chemistry professor, a white, male, chemistry professor, has resigned after is was revealed that he had started a Twitter account under the guise of an immigrant woman of color in order to post racist and sexist comments. James Dean Jr., the university’s president, released a statement saying that the unidentified faculty member chose to resign after presented with the results of a four-month investigation.

“While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment,” Dean wrote.

Glen Miller, the head of the chemistry department, previously referred to the professor by first and last name in an email that was obtained by the AP. Miller said that the Twitter account posted things that were, “unfortunate to hurtful to deeply offensive.”

It is reported that the account spent much of its time attacking women of color, speaking out against a police department that championed justice following George Floyd‘s murder, and slandering people who sought more diversity in the STEM branch of education.

Sounds like this professor was an incel loser who hasn’t had any punanny since his momma’s punanny had him. Good riddance.