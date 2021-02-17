Nick has been wild ‘n outtt for years

Everyone’s buzzing over Nick Cannon’s latest alleged baby mama Abby De La Rosa who he reportedly split time with on a busy Valentine’s Day that also included current boo Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell–the mother of his youngest children.

Loud whispers about the identity of Abby’s baby daddy circulated after she dropped several hints, including a nod to Nick’s “Ncredible” line of headphones in the video of her listening in on her babies’ heartbeats.

A few days ago, the expectant mother of twins posted a clip of what appears to be Nick’s hands over her pregnant belly.

Rumors about Abby and Nick surfaced just a day after he spent his Valentine’s Day weekend split between at least two other women. Lanisha Cole, who believes she’s Nick’s girlfriend, shared a video of him in a room filled with balloons.

Interestingly, Brittany Bell shared her own Valentine’s Day clip of a room filled with balloons and a bed topped with rose petals featuring the initials N & B.

Fans noticed the similar setups between Lanisha and Brittany’s Valentine’s Day surprise and the “N” initial on the bed in Brittany’s hotel room. Whew, Nick is wilddddd.

If you’re keeping score, Nick will soon have SIX children spread across relationships with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, and allegedly Abby De La Rosa in a developing story that’s sure to get messier in the coming days.

At this point, we’re not sure who Nick actually claims while scampering between Lanisha, Brittany, and now Abby who seems crazy in love with him as the latest inductee into his Hall of Fame roster of baddies that we’ve compiled for you in this post.

How do you think the Abby-Lanisha-Brittany saga ends? Tell us down below and enjoy a complete list of Nick’s rumored hookups, ex-boos, and baby mamas on the flip.