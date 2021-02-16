Exclusive Clip: The Family Dynamics Are Complicated For Mary J. Blige’s Character In ‘The Violent Heart’ [VIDEO]

Mary J. Blige is continuing to spread her wings as an actress.

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip with you from the upcoming film ‘The Violent Heart’ which debuts on February 19th. The clip features Mary J. Blige as the mother of two sons, who finds herself in the middle of an awkward confrontation with them both. Watch the clip below:

Intense right? We need to know more! Fortunately we don’t have long to wait. ‘The Violent Heart’ is available On Demand February 19th.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

Fifteen years after the murder of his older sister, taciturn Daniel finds himself falling for Cassie, a vivacious high school senior in this southern gothic-inspired Romeo & Juliet story set in the American heartland.

The film was written and directed by Kerem Sanga and stars Grace Van Patten, Jovan Adepo, Lukas Haas, Mary J. Blige, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Jahi Di’Allo Winston.

Whew. Jahi was going off. Some of you may recognize him from his role in ‘Queen & Slim.’ Hopefully he has a better fate in this film than that one. Looks like this movie will revolve around a controversial interracial relationship. Will y’all be checking this out this weekend?