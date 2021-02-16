Bossip Video

Rick Ross is the latest artist to lend his talents to a Tiny Desk Concert with the people over at NPR.

The latest edition of the fan-favorite series premiere on Tuesday and features Ross performing a melody of hits that showcase just how versatile of a musician he really is. The rapper started off his serenade with the soulful track, “Super High” off of his Teflon Don album before transitioning to his smash hit, “B.M.F.”

“I want to thank NPR for bringing the Boss out,” Rozay says in the beginning of the concert. “My homies, we going to grind together since we’re going to shine together.”

After that, the Florida native went into one of his more sultry songs, “Aston Martin Music” which let the background singers flex their vocal cords. Once that piece was finished, Ross brought the energy right back up with his single, “I’m Not a Star.”

Just like all of our favorite Tiny Desk performances, Rick Ross was assisted by a live band and some background singers, which brought his performance to the next level. He also brought his DJ, Sam Sneak, to help him with the performance, which is part of NPR’s celebration of Black History Month.

Check out the concert, in full, down below: