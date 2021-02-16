Bossip Video

After months of speculation surrounding the mysterious tequila bottles in the back of family photos, Kendall Jenner finally confirmed she’s launching her own brand of alcohol.

The oldest Jenner sister announced her new tequila line on Tuesday, which she named “818,” the area code in Calabasas and throughout most of Los Angeles. In her Instagram post about the new business, went into more detail about the years-long journey she’s been on to make the best product possible.
“For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she wrote under a series of pics and videos on social media. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!
She continued, “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”
The IG slideshow included a video of herself doing a taste test, which seemingly led to a final approval of her upcoming product. Throughout the rest of the slideshow are also photos of her and friends drinking the spirit and photos of a bunch of harvested agave plants.
She also included screenshots of awards the alcohol has already won, stirring up even more excitement for the latest Kardashian/Jenner business venture.
This announcement comes after speculation from fans, who noticed “818” bottles in the back of photos from Kendall’s recent vacation in Mexico. Turns out, they were right.
