After months of speculation surrounding the mysterious tequila bottles in the back of family photos, Kendall Jenner finally confirmed she’s launching her own brand of alcohol.
“For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she wrote under a series of pics and videos on social media. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!She continued, “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”
She also included screenshots of awards the alcohol has already won, stirring up even more excitement for the latest Kardashian/Jenner business venture.
This announcement comes after speculation from fans, who noticed “818” bottles in the back of photos from Kendall’s recent vacation in Mexico. Turns out, they were right.
