Bossip Video

Larry King’s seventh wife, Shawn King, is contesting a handwritten will from the broadcasting legend that left her with nothing following his death last month.

King’s updated will was reportedly dated October 17, 2019–just two months after Larry filed for divorce from Shawn. According to reports from TMZ, the widow is claiming the amended will does not replace the “formal” document that was written back in 2015, which is when she was named the sole trustee of the King Family Trust. Now, she is seeking to replace Larry King Jr. as a special administrator of the $2 million estate, because she believes she is in the best position to handle his assets.

“During the term of the marriage Shawn was actively involved in Larry’s career and businesses, was a partner in many of them and continued in that role up to Larry’s death, and currently, ”her attorney wrote in court filings obtained by Us Weekly. “Shawn is the one with the most knowledge of Larry’s businesses, assets, and wishes.”

Shawn goes on to claim that she and Larry attempted to reconcile their twenty-year-plus marriage after he filed for divorce. They even attended counseling up until Larry’s “health conditions made that impractical.” She went on to say that the Emmy-winning host “was generally nonresponsive and refused to participate in the divorce proceeding” before he died on January 23.