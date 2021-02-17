Bossip Video

“Watch whiteness work” -Deray McKesson

This comes as no surprise to anyone with Black or brown skin but it certainly should not flabbergast a single white person. At this point, we should ALL know what it is when it comes to the criminal “justice” system in America.

According to ABC News, the criminal case against Amy Cooper, the woman arrested for falsely calling the police on a Black man in Central Park, was dropped after she attended some foolishness called “diversionary counseling” that aimed to educate her on how dangerous her actions were.

Before we get into the rest of the story we would be remiss if we didn’t highlight the fact that the “justice system“, the same one that frequently allows police officers to walk away scot-free, is essentially acknowledging that what Amy did was dangerous because they know that cops won’t hesitate to kill a Black person. Yet, they still allow killer cops to walk the streets with impunity. Just so we’re all clear about the hypocrisy.

Anywho, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon and other prosecutors were described as “satisfied” with this “restorative solution” and Judge Anne Swern dismissed the charge of filing a false police report and sealed the file. Isn’t that f***ing magnanimous of her?

The prosecutor said Amy Cooper’s therapist described it as a “moving experience” and that she learned “a lot in their sessions together.”

Experience deez nuts. This is trash. Amy Cooper is trash. The judge, prosecutors, and all parties involved in sparing this vile woman her righteous comeuppance are trash. Thank you for coming to our TED Talk…