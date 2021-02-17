Bossip Video

It’s almost time for the so-called “strippergate” scandal on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As previously reported ahead of the Season 13 premiere a rumor surfaced that two of the cast members had a body rolling romp with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party. The alleged participants were Porsha Williams who shook off the rumor and Tanya Sam who vehemently denied it and reportedly stopped filming RHOA because of it. The male stripper at the center of the scandal, Bolo The Entertainer, also spoke out and denied sleeping with the women citing his professionalism while calling the allegations “straight bulls***.”

Still, despite those denials, Kenya Moore was seen in the RHOA trailer fueling the rumor by saying that she heard “sex noises” during the night in question. With that in mind, viewers have been anxious to see what went down.

Now, Bravo has released a clip that shows the ladies engaging in dungeon debauchery hosted by Kandi who brought them scintillating outfits including latex bodysuits, thongs, and fishnets. A Chanel-clad Bolo is seen showing off his moves, doing flips, and pulling out his extra-long dancer dong.

The lady of the hour Cynthia Bailey is also seen “making it drizzle” and tipping him a whopping $4.

Later, Porsha Williams grinds against Bolo who calls her “crazy”, and she tells him that after production stops filming he should “hang out” and “just party” with the ladies. The ladies also cover the cameras that are still rolling inside their Charleston pad.

“Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so that we can actually have fun,” says Kandi to the RHOA production crew.

Newbie LaToya Ali agrees that it’s time for the crew to pack it up. The crew is seen leaving and the ladies are ecstatic so the real fun can begin.

“Where is Bolo and his thaaaaaang?” asks Porsha who also tells LaToya to “come on down and f***.” Shamea Morton is also heard laughing and asking Porsha if she’s a “whole bisexual” and Porsha makes a comment about someone “eating her.”

The strippergate scandal comes amid Drew Sidora telling BOSSIP that “what happens at a bachelorette party should stay at a bachelorette party” befoe she noted that a “fan was looking for something to lick.” Drew previously called LaToya a “fan” and gave her an autographed headshot.

Check out a strippergate preview below.

Things are getting spiiiiiiiiicy….

For the full clip check it out on Bravo HERE.

What do YOU think went down during “strippergate”???

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.