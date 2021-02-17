Bossip Video

People ain’t s#!t.

Bigotry has no bounds. Racism has no restrictions. Hate has no hurdle that it cannot jump.

According to CNN, three New Jersey universities are reporting that they have been attacked by racist cyber intruders during various Black History Month events online. Rutgers University, Rider University, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology are investigating incidents where racist language and imagery were used against participants in Zoom meetings.

At Rutgers, “the most recent Zoom-bombing attack occurred during the Black History Month programs hosted by the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and the Center for Social Justice Education & LGBTQ Communities,” the school said in a statement to CNN.

On February 11, it was reported that members of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at Rutgers also were attacked during a Zoom call.

“At around 8:01 PM, one of the participants started screen sharing a video of a dead ape lying on the ground covered in blood, with a white man towering over it. Pictures of black bodies being covered in blood, severed and hung were also depicted, as a KKK song was played on loop, stating ‘Kill all Blacks; We will find you,'” the fraternity told CNN in an email. Two Black sororities at Rider University were similarly interrupted on February 11 during their “Galentine’s Day” event on Zoom. School spokesperson Kristine Brown says that the unidentified hackers were making, “harassing, racist and derogatory remarks aimed at students.”

On February 3, the Black History Month opening session at The New Jersey Institute of Technology was interrupted by an unknown user who spammed the n-word several times inside of the chat feature on Zoom.

This incident is also being investigated. “It is difficult, if not impossible to determine the identity of the person who committed this act, but if identified, that person will face disciplinary action”, says spokesperson Matthew Golden.

We hope the computers of all the hackers catch a virus and all of their incel fap fodder is erased.